PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $6.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00105969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.