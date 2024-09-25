Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.16 and last traded at $92.92. 1,819,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,224,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

