Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

