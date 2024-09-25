Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.09. 579,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,825. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$28.48 and a 12-month high of C$33.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.88.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 99.70% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.7574257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

