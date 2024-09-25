Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -54.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.1%.
Alico Price Performance
Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 17,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Alico has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
