Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at C$21.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.30. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

