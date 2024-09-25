Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

