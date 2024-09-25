Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
