Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.9 %

RSI stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.80. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,816. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.55. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5613346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

