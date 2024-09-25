Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE NPI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.76. 37,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$25.36.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. Northland Power had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$526.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2408719 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.11.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

