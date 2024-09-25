BitShares Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $19,671.06 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

