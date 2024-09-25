Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.