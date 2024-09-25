Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.