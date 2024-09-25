Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.