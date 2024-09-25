Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $157.69 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $157,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

