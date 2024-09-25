Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 24 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $582.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.97 and its 200 day moving average is $547.22. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

