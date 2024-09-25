Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $269.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

