Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 256 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $353.35 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

