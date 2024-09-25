SmarDex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $81.70 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $81.70 million and $646,300.47 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,657,166,547 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,656,136,386.830973 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00968738 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $560,857.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars.

