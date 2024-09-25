Heroes of Mavia 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.14 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.77605642 USD and is up 13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $10,162,106.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

