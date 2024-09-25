Flare Tops One Day Volume of $7.57 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $728.62 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00265413 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,549,098,179 coins and its circulating supply is 48,433,407,116 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,549,098,925.5676 with 48,433,407,116.321304 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0152199 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $6,971,081.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.