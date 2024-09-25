FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $434.46 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.07561378 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

