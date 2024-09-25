Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $276.10 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Jito token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00003764 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $276.10 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jito has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,899,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.36078285 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $46,549,700.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

