Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. 302,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

