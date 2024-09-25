Head-To-Head Comparison: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 16.62% 17.91% 5.42% Greenfire Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 0 8 5 1 2.50 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.43%. Greenfire Resources has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Greenfire Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.62 $4.70 billion $3.66 14.12 Greenfire Resources $500.71 million 1.02 -$100.50 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Greenfire Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

