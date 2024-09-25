HUNT Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $62.50 million and $1.96 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00265413 BTC.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.