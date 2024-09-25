Klaytn (KLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.42 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $800.62 million and $11.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00265413 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,828,477,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,479,558 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
