Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $278.85 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Terra has a market cap of $278.85 million and $51.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 705,729,030 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

