Morgan Stanley Increases ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $69.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,806. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

