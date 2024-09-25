Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

DUK stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 610,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,114. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

