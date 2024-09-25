Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
