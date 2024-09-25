Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.24.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $117.14. 119,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

