Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.48

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.48 and last traded at $206.21, with a volume of 2375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,741,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

