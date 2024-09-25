Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.80. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 55,538 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.