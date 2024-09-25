Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.57. Oklo shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 1,407,086 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OKLO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oklo Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

