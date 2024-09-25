Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.91. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 173,494 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $701,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

