Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.79. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 98,219 shares trading hands.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 304,584 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 1,103,515 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.