Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.79. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 98,219 shares trading hands.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.