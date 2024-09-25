Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Up to $63.09

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $64.37. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 1,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $523.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

