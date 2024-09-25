Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Aramark Call Options (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of 563% compared to the typical daily volume of 677 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aramark by 44,750.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. 430,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,012. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

