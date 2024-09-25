CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CapitaLand India Trust stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.84. 4,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

About CapitaLand India Trust

Further Reading

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

