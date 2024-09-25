CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CapitaLand India Trust stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.84. 4,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.
