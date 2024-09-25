Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

ABNAF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

