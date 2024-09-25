Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
ABNAF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
