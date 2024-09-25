Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGNMF stock remained flat at 0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.09. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.17.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

