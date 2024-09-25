GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $19.69. GDS shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 374,953 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

