Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 49,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,117. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

