Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,674. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.38. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

