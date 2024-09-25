Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 464.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 464.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Athena Gold Trading Up 31.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

