iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

