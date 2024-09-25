Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $710,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after buying an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

