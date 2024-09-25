BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 278,096 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,821,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

