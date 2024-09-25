Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $195,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $736,461 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.