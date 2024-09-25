Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.