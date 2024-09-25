Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,568 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

